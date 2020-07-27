Deyjah Harris sent off some tweets about her parents this weekend, following up on them this morning and earning a response from her pops.

"Watch how you speak to your children. I don’t care how old they are, they still deserve the same respect that you expect in return," she wrote. "I still love you .. but from a distance. not because I don’t care about you, but more so for the sake of my own well-being and inner peace."

Her messages were posted by The Shade Room, which warranted a response from T.I. himself, who these comments were presumably aimed at. He was critical about how they have been placing a microscope on Deyjah following his controversial comments about her virginity.

"@theshaderoom Y'all reaching. Every adult felt this way as an adolescent at some point in life," wrote the King of the South in response. "Only difference here is...she's TI's daughter. Let he LIVE Cuzz.... she finding her place in the world & doesn't deserve to be under the microscope every step of the way. I can handle that pressure & I welcome it,so apply it to ME... leave her tf ALONE please. Sincerely, A loving Father."

Hopefully, Deyjah and T.I. can repair their relationship in the near future.