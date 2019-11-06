T.I. saying that he's been taking his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist to "check her hymen" for years is easily the most unfortunate piece of news we'll report today. The obvious reason for this outing is to confirm that his daughter's virginity has not been compromised.

The rapper confessed to this practice on Nadia Moham and Nazanin Mandi's Ladies Like Us podcast. "This is the thing," he said. "Deyjah's 18, just graduated high school now and she's attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen."

Even though he admitted that doctors have advised him that a broken or torn hymen doesn't necessarily indicate that a woman has had sex, T.I. is obstinate about continuing these checks. "So I say, 'Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously." He claims he's exercising his right as a parent to do what's best for his child. "I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have," he added.

As expected, Tip is being called out for this revelation and people are referring to his behavior as "scary," "vile," "possessive" and "ignorant". Read some reactions below.