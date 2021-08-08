Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of DONDA, Kanye West's 10th studio album that's been previewed twice during public listening parties in Atlanta. However, the album has yet to hit streaming services as the release date continuously gets pushed back. Some believe this could be a tactic used to rival Drake's CLB which the Toronto rapper appears to still be working on. As it stands, it looks like Kanye could be delivering his next body of work on Aug. 15th, per Apple Music, but nothing is ever guaranteed with Yeezy.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Unfortunately, it seems like Kanye is moving backward in his approach to releasing music. Just as fans demand a new album, the rapper has apparently removed his 2020 single, "Nah Nah Nah" from streaming services. Fans quickly noted how the song is no longer available on DSPs like Apple Music and Tidal.

There hasn't been any reason surrounding its removal from streaming platforms but the move does come in the midst of controversy surrounding DaBaby. A few weeks ago, the Charlotte rapper was performing at Rolling Loud when he made some unnecessarily inappropriate comments targeting HIV & AIDS patients, as well as the LGBTQ+ community. The rapper did apologize about a week later but by that point, a slew of festivals had already removed him from their line-ups.

Kanye's likely been too busy working on DONDA to absorb the public's reaction to DaBaby's comments but 'Ye has been incredibly vocal about his stance against homophobia in hip-hop over the course of his career. However, Kanye's also a vocal opponent of cancel culture so it seems a little out of character that he would remove a whole song out of his streaming catalog over controversial comments.

Plus, R. Kelly is still on Cruel Summer.