There are plenty of reasons why Rolling Loud Miami continues to be a topic of social media conversations but DaBaby has been the most noteworthy in the days that have followed the festival. Over the weekend, DaBaby stormed the Rolling Loud stage with Tory Lanez as a surprise guest, and while that was a moment that fans were shocked by, it was his remarks about HIV/AIDS and men performing oral sex that confused, and angered, the public.

Later, DaBaby defended his remarks by saying his live audience enjoyed themselves while offering a distasteful take on the general response to his concert comments. "Even my gay fans don't got f*cking AIDS...they don't got AIDS," said the rapper. "My gay fans, they take care of theyself, they ain't going for that...they ain't no junkies. I said if you ain't sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that motherf*ckin light up.



"My gay fans ain't going for that. They got class." DaBaby's collaborator Dua Lipa came forward to condemn his statements, saying she was "horrified" by his words. "I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with," said the singer. "I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."

Following this latest update, DaBaby offered yet another response, once again doubling down on his comments while recognizing that a certain group has a right to be angered. "I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March," he said. "I told you y’all digested that wrong but I ain’t gone lie I’m impressed. Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass…YA NOT."

"Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business," DaBaby continued. "[And] for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time us 'N*GGAS' human too."

Check it out below.



