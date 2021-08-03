DaBaby is getting dropped from festival line-ups left, right, and center following the homophobic and largely misinformed comments he made at Rolling Loud festival in Miami last month. The rapper found himself engulfed in controversy that he initially refused to apologize for. Well, at least until it started affecting his bag.



More and more festivals are dropping DaBaby from their line-ups. It was reported this morning that DaBaby was officially removed from the Austin City Limits festival line-up. That came after he was dropped from the Lollapalooza lineup, Governor's Ball, and Day N Vegas. Two more festivals have announced that DaBaby will no longer be performing on their stages. iHeart Radio Music Festival and Midtown Music Festival have both pulled Charlotte rapper from their lineups.

DaBaby offered a second apology for his comments yesterday prior to being removed from the festival stage. "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important," he wrote on his Instagram page.

DaBaby faced widespread backlash from industry legends. Questlove recently denounced DaBaby's comments while both Madonna and Elton John issued statements calling out the rapper's homophobic comments. However, DaBaby's also received support from people like Boosie Badazz and Akademiks.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding DaBaby.