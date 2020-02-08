The billionaire makeup connoisseur, Kylie Jenner, has been enjoying life as a mother and one of the most influential entrepreneurs of this current generation. Recently, the 22-year-old detailed her rising makeup empire, family dynamic, and relationship with her ex, rapper/producer Travis Scott, in an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar. Now, the reality show starlet is back to her thirst trappin' ways revealing unreleased images from her Playboy cover story photoshoot that was originally released in Sept. of last year.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In commemoration of #FlashbackFriday, Kylie Jenner blessed the timeline with two images that weren't officially published for her Playboy magazine photoshoot. The photos simply captioned "playboy outtakes," feature the self-made CEO dressed in nothing but drenched, powder blue fabric that doesn't leave much up to the imagination. A long-haired brunette version of the Jenner sister looks over her bare shoulders as she glares lustfully into the camera.

This particular photoshoot was curated by none other than Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, who at the time convinced his significant other to pose nude for the world-renowned, adult-themed publication. In recent months, there have been rumors swirling around a possible reconciliation between the two talented parents as they've been spotted on getting flirtatious on the timeline and reuniting at Disney World recently.

With Travis Scott working on fashion ventures of his own and leading his own record label, it would only make sense for the two ambitious creatives to reunite somewhere down the line. Until then, check out Kylie Jenner's #FlashbackFriday thirst trap from last year's Playboy photoshoot in the Instagram post provided below.