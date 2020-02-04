Not all celebrity relationships need to end in an ugly manner. While the majority of high-profile couple splits cause tension on both sides, Kylie Jenner is adamant that her relationship with Travis Scott is still something that she cherishes on a daily basis. With reconciliation rumors heating up, Jenner is controlling the narrative head-on, telling Harper's BAZAAR in a new interview that the two are still the best of friends.

Serving as the fashion magazine's cover star for March 2020, Kylie Jenner dropped some gems during her interview, speaking about her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, her daughter Stormi Webster, and how they have been co-parenting. With all the talk of them getting back together after showing a united front at StormiWorld this weekend, Ky says that, for now, they're keeping things platonic.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"We have such a great relationship, we’re like best friends," says Jenner in the interview. "We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

Elsewhere in the interview, she speaks about her influence, her status as a makeup mogul, and her famous family. Check out some photos below.