magazine.
- GramAyesha Curry Poses Nude For New Magazine VentureAyesha Curry let Steph pick out some of the photos.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureValentina Sampaio Becomes First Trans Model For Sports IllustratedValentina Sampaio makes history as the first transgender model to be featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Interviews Pharrell & Compares Him To Michael JacksonKanye West and Pharrell Williams praise each other in a brand new interview for i-D Magazine.By Alex Zidel
- Pop Culture"Playboy" Stops Printing MagazinesPlayboy will no longer be stocking the shelves with physical copies, opting to go for a digital-first publishing schedule.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePlayboy Will No Longer Be Crowning A Playmate Of The YearPlayboy will no longer be choosing a Playmate of the Year, but instead will be introducing a new award system that favours inclusivity.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Admits Travis Scott Is Still Her Best Friend: "Such A Great Relationship"Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are the best of friends.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKevin Durant Reacts To Making The 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 CoverDurant has been doing big things out here.By Alexander Cole
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Busts Out Her Bra For Seductive Magazine ShootMegan Thee Stallion shares her favorite photos from an upcoming i-D Magazine feature.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureRihanna Flawlessly Graces The Cover Of Vogue Hong Kong"That Rihanna reign just won't let up."By Aida C.
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Opens Up About Her Mental Health Retreat & Culture AppropriationIggy Azalea's back and better.
By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna On Her New Album: "Really Does Suck That It Can't Just Come Out"Rihanna's schedule isn't as open as it once was.By Alex Zidel
- SportsSports Illustrated Sold To Authentic Brands Group For $110 MillionSports Illustrated is seen as an attractive brand.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says "Double Standards" Keep Her From Rapping "Like Uzi & Carti"Megan Thee Stallion lays it all on the line for Fader Mag.By Devin Ch
- MusicRihanna Doesn't Want To Collaborate With Drake "Anytime Soon"Don't expect to hear Drake on "R9."By Alex Zidel
- MusicRolling Stone Readies Their Own "Music Charts" To Challenge Billboard's MonopolyRolling Stone prepares the launch of their own "music charts" upon a year of being purchased by the Penske Group.By Devin Ch
- MusicFreddie Gibbs' "Bandana" Will Feature Pusha-T, Black Thought, Anderson .Paak & MoreFreddie Gibbs shares the deets on "Bandana" with a German hip-hop magazine.By Devin Ch
- MusicFrank Ocean Covers GayLetter Magazine: A$AP Rocky, Def Jam & His HeightFrank Ocean gives a rare interview as he admits he's trying to be more open with his fans.By Alex Zidel