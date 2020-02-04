Fresh off Stormi Webster's rumored $500K 2nd birthday bash, the gossip has already begun about Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's relationship status. At the beginning of October 2019, the two uber-famous parents revealed that they were calling it quits on their relationship. Despite the internet rumors about Drake and Tyga being Kylie's alleged rebounds, Stormi's parents have been respectful of one another in the press, unlike many other celebrity exes.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Over the weekend as celebrities made their way down to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, Travis and Kylie prepared for the Stormiworld party that looked as if it was created in a child's dreamland. It all, of course, mirrored Travis' Astroworld and was a star-studded event that included Cardi B and little Kulture, as well as John Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen, and their kids Luna and Miles. Also on the scene were all of the Kardashian-Jenners with their besties.

While everyone was apparently overwhelmed by the extravagance for a toddler's birthday, TMZ reports that close friends of Travis and Kylie believe that the two exes are on the road to reconciliation. Why they think that is a tad unclear because those "sources" admitted there wasn't any physical affection between the two, however, they were described as being "inseparable" and "looked more like the romantic couple they used to be." Good for them.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting on Travis' next solo project. Check out Stormi's party recap below.