playboy magazine

- Pop CultureBretman Rock Is The First Openly Gay Man To Grace The Cover Of PlayboyRock is best known for his inspirational and hilarious social media content.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Playboy" Stops Printing MagazinesPlayboy will no longer be stocking the shelves with physical copies, opting to go for a digital-first publishing schedule.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CulturePlayboy Will No Longer Be Crowning A Playmate Of The YearPlayboy will no longer be choosing a Playmate of the Year, but instead will be introducing a new award system that favours inclusivity.By Lynn S.
- RandomDolly Parton Wants To Recreate Playboy Cover For 75th BirthdayDolly Parton revealed that she's dying to recreate her iconic Playboy cover from 1978 to celebrate her 75th birthday next year.By Lynn S.
- GramKylie Jenner Shows Off Her Shape In Playboy Photoshoot Throwaway PicsKylie Jenner thirst traps on #FlashbackFriday. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Straddles Travis Scott In The Nude For PlayboyKylie Jenner bares all as she grabs onto her man for Playboy.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentLindsay Lohan Channels Marilyn Monroe In Sexy, Nude, Retro-Inspired Playboy ShootIssa TBT.By hnhh
- MusicTravis Scott Breaks Record Bringing In $1.7 Million At Sold Out L.A. ShowHe joins an elite club of entertainers with this new record.By Erika Marie