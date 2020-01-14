While we're still trying to figure out if she's still down with Team adidas, or better yet still sharing curly fries with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner is making sure that we always know she's killing it in the bikini body department. The latter was confirmed recently on IG when she posted a few pics doing, well, we're not sure exactly what she was doing, but it involved a big ass rope and little to nothing else.

Writing nothing more than a simple cupcake emoji, Kylie made a strong argument for why rope-climbing should always be done in your undergarments whenever possible. No word on if these are promo shots for her highly successful Kylie Cosmetics line, her KENDALL + KYLIE clothing line alongside supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, or just because, well, she has the body for it. Either way, we commend the young billionairess for proving that just because you're a burgeoning businesswoman it doesn't mean you can't get a little sexy on 'em every now and again. We'll just continue to keep up!

Take a look at the full shot of Kylie Jenner's latest thirst trap below: