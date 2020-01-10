It was only a year and a half ago when Kylie Jenner announced her endorsement deal with adidas, but now it's looking like the partnership may be coming to an end in 2020.

In an exclusive report from Complex, the publication is using Kylie's most recent IG post (seen above) to kinda-sorta confirm that the young "billionairess" is done with adidas. In the photo, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be seen rocking a pretty ill pair of "What The" Nike SB Dunks. Everyone knows that rocking one brand's sneakers while being endorsed by another, especially two major competitors like the Swoosh and the Three Stripes, is definitely a faux pas for fashion purposes and business alike. 'Plex even went the step further as to contact a trusted source, who confirmed that Kylie's contract with adidas actually did expire on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2019). This wouldn't be the first time Ky-Ky switched up her kick game on us, either. Back in 2016, Kylie was a proud promoter of PUMA with campaign ads and even her own collection before jumping ship to join her brother-in-law Kanye West over at adidas. Whether she'll head back to PUMA or embrace Team Nike is still unclear, but we're sure someone will swipe her up with the quickness given her lucrative influence on today's pop culture.

So, is Kylie officially "checks over stripes" now? Time will tell, but reflect back on the good times when she was rocking the adidas Supercourt just a few weeks ago below: