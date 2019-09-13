Kylie Jenner is no stranger to photoshoots although her latest story with Playboy for their upcoming "Pleasure" issue is something she has never really done before. For this particular campaign, Jenner will be posing nude and will be alongside her man, Travis Scott. In the story which can be found on Playboy's website, Jenner admits to having some reservations about posing nude, but ultimately, it was the encouragement from La Flame which got her to give in and do the shoot.

“When you presented me with the idea — that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images — I thought it was a perfect fit because I trust you and your vision," Jenner told Travis in the one-on-one interview.

Jenner also went on to talk about her relationship with Travis and why it's been able to sustain so much longevity, despite all of the rumors that have been thrown around.

“We think the same and have the same goals and passions in life," Jenner said. "Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together.”

If you're a fan of Jenner and Scott, the interview is a pretty solid read and you can check it out here.

