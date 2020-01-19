With the newest collection for her Kylie Cosmetics line, Kylie Jenner is keeping things along the lines of a family affair.

It was in a new promotional video for a new collection of products, dedicated to Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi, that the mogul also teased fans to a snippet of an unreleased track that features Scott, Don Toliver, and fellow Texas upstart Kaash Paige.

"I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant," wrote Kylie in an accompanying caption. "An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter i can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20"

Following the unveiling, many fans naturally inquired about the identity of the track with Paige confirming that the cut was indeed an unreleased collaboration on which she is featured, set to arrive on DonToliver's forthcoming solo project.

"Oh I forgot to tell y’all," wrote Kaash in a tweet. "I’m on don toliver project with him and Travis."

It's not the first time Kylie has shown love for all three artists. Last year, Paige's profile got a signifanctboostafterJenner featured her "Love Songs" track in one of her Instagram stories, a very common trend as of late for Jenner whose candid social media moments have become a hotbed for new talent.