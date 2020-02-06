Travis Scott has been consistently putting out great music over the last few years and when it comes to the world of sneakers, he has been just as consistent. Back in 2017, Scott dropped his first-ever Nike collab which came in the form of a customizable Air Force 1 Low. He would quickly follow that up with the Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack." Since then, La Flame has dropped a plethora of sneakers and now that we are in 2020, he has even more great releases planned. First on the list is the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low.

As you can see from the images below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, the shoe is covered in blue and creamy beige tones that mesh together seamlessly. The overlays have a bandana print to them while the side panels are more flannel-like. There is Cactus Jack branding on the tongue and Nike logos on the back heel. When it comes to the laces, it appears as they are being given more of a fluffy rope aesthetic.

For now, it seems as though these will be released on Saturday, February 29th for $150 USD although the date has yet to be confirmed. Be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.