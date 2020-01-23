Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may have parted ways as a couple last fall, but they were always adamant about maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship for the sake of their daughter, Stormi. However, that doesn't mean that they can't act in the name of pettiness towards each other every once in awhile, which is exactly what Travis seemed to be thinking when he responded to Kylie's year-end IG thirst trap with a very loaded, passive aggressive "Lol" on his story shortly after she posted her photo. The two exes have not been seen together since the snide, indirect comment was made, and reportedly kept their distance from each other afterwards. However, they were caught flirting in his IG comments in the new year following Travis' jab, and Kylie even used an unreleased track of his in her cosmetics ad for The Stormi Collection. Now, it looks like the former couple have smoothed things over completely, as they made their first public appearance of 2020 together while accompanying almost-2-year-old Stormi to Disney World on Wednesday.

The trio were spotted taking a ride on Peter Pan's Flight in the Magic Kingdom, their first public appearance as a family since trick-or-treating at Halloween. The trip to the Orlando theme park was reportedly an early birthday treat for Stormi, who turns two on February 1st. Kylie, Travis, and Stormi were joined by some of the Kardashian clan, including Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope, Kim and Kanye's daughter North, and grandma Kris. Despite their reconciliation, there's no word on whether Kylie and Travis plan on getting back together just yet.