Travis Scott & Cactus Jack Records Deliver "JACKBOYS" Compilation Ft. Young Thug, Don Toliver, Quavo, Sheck Wes, Offset & More

Travis Scott previously said that it's time for the fans to receive something new, so choose your seat and pull up to the table. Back in October, Travis hinted at a new project. "It’s time for the fans to eat," he told Zane Lowe. "I’m gearing up for something special. All I can say is Jack Boys on the way." Right on time, the compilation hit the streets in the wee hours of Friday morning and consists of a collection of tracks from artists on Travis's label, Cactus Jack Records, plus a few friends.

Ending the year on a bang, the seven-track pack includes a remix to Travis's hit single "Highest in the Room" featuring ROSALÍA and Lil Baby. Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Pop Smoke, Young Thug, Offset, and Quavo join together to create a solid project that has chill oldies vibes (check out "Had Enough") all the way to those trap tracks that fans love so dearly (kickback to "OUT WEST"). Give it a few listens and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Highest in the Room (Remix) ft. Lil Baby & ROSALÍA

2. Intro By Cactus Jack Records

3. Gang Gang by Cactus Jack Records ft. Don Toliver, Sheck Wes & Travis Scott

4. Had Enough by Don Toliver ft. Offset & Quavo

5. OUT WEST by JACKBOYS ft. Travis Scott & Young Thug

6. WHAT TO DO? by JACKBOYS ft. Don Toliver

7. Gatti by JACKBOYS ft. Pop Smoke & Travis Scott