The Met Gala red carpet is the best place to pick up juicy celebrity gossip, and during his interview last night, Jack Harlow didn't hesitate to spill. While dressed in a dapper Givenchy suit, the 24-year-old revealed that, despite landing the lead role in the reboot of White Men Can't Jump, he didn't actually watch the film until the role was offered to him.

When you reach the level of superstardom that the Kentucky native has, incredible opportunities come knocking down your door on a frequent basis, and Harlow wasn't about to let his lack of pop culture knowledge keep him from accepting the role of a lifetime.

While speaking to Vogue last night, he revealed, "I was obviously familiar with [the movie] – it's an iconic title and I've seen the movie poster – but I didn't watch it until I got offered the role."

"I see why it's a classic," he praised the 1992 original, which starred Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes.

Speaking of Snipes – many fans wondered who would reprise his role of Sidney Deane, and while Quavo made it known that he would love to act alongside his good friend, the part ultimately went to Sinqua Walls, known for his work on projects like Teen Wolf, Friday Night Lights, and The Breaks.

In other news, Harlow has the arrival of his sophomore studio album this Friday to celebrate. On Tuesday (May 3rd) he delivered the tracklist, revealing that the "legends" he collaborated with this time around are Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH this weekend to stream Come Home the Kids Miss You.

