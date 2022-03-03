Jack Harlow earned the role off the strength of his very first screen audition.
Aside from his music videos, Jack Harlow doesn't have any acting experience. However, that's not an issue for him as he has just landed his first film role -- a lead role -- in the upcoming reboot of White Men Can't Jump.
The Kentucky-based rapper has been on a roll for the last few years, most recently earning a spot on Kanye West's Donda 2 tracklist. The fan-favorite artist continues to make major moves in his career, diversifying his resume and taking on a new acting role, filling Woody Harrelson's role from the 1992 original.
According to a report from Deadline, the 23-year-old was hired "after his first ever screen audition, immediately winning over the filmmakers and execs."
Calmatic, who directed Lil Nas X's blockbuster "Old Town Road" music video, will be directing the feature film. Kenya Barris was tapped as a screenwriter alongside Doug Hall. NBA player Blake Griffin is listed as an executive producer of the project.
This news comes following Jack Harlow's appearance in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where he showed off his skill by landing a four-point shot, scoring an easy lay-up after a steal, and other highlight plays.
As more information comes out about the upcoming movie, we will keep you updated. Do you think Jack Harlow will do a good job in the lead role? Let us know in the comments.