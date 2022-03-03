Aside from his music videos, Jack Harlow doesn't have any acting experience. However, that's not an issue for him as he has just landed his first film role -- a lead role -- in the upcoming reboot of White Men Can't Jump.

The Kentucky-based rapper has been on a roll for the last few years, most recently earning a spot on Kanye West's Donda 2 tracklist. The fan-favorite artist continues to make major moves in his career, diversifying his resume and taking on a new acting role, filling Woody Harrelson's role from the 1992 original.

According to a report from Deadline, the 23-year-old was hired "after his first ever screen audition, immediately winning over the filmmakers and execs."



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Calmatic, who directed Lil Nas X's blockbuster "Old Town Road" music video, will be directing the feature film. Kenya Barris was tapped as a screenwriter alongside Doug Hall. NBA player Blake Griffin is listed as an executive producer of the project.

This news comes following Jack Harlow's appearance in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where he showed off his skill by landing a four-point shot, scoring an easy lay-up after a steal, and other highlight plays.

As more information comes out about the upcoming movie, we will keep you updated. Do you think Jack Harlow will do a good job in the lead role? Let us know in the comments.



Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

[via]