White Men Can't Jump
- Pop CultureJack Harlow's "White Men Can't Jump" Remake Earns Mixed Reviews On TwitterSeveral NBA cameos appear in the new film, including Blake Griffin and Tyler Herro.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Sees A Future In Acting: "This Isn’t A Side Mission"Jack Harlow says that he fell in love with acting while working on "White Men Can't Jump."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Recalls Working With Lance Reddick On "White Men Can't Jump"Rest In Peace, legend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Thanks Jack Harlow With Film Premiere FashionLil Nas X paid tribute to his friend and collaborator on thBy Ben Mock
- TVJack Harlow In "White Men Can't Jump" Trailer: WatchThe rapper stars as a former basketball player trying to make some money off of the game.By Noah Grant
- MoviesHulu Drops First "White Men Can't Jump" TrailerJack Harlow and Sinqua Walls shine in the first trailer for Hulu's "White Men Can't Jump".By Ben Mock
- MoviesJack Harlow Set To Star In New Apple Original FilmJack Harlow joins ensemble castBy Randy Mitchell
- Sports"White Men Can't Jump" Trailer Stars Jack Harlow As Basketball Player Billy HoyleThe "Way Out" rapper is making his acting debut alongside Sinqua Walls in the upcoming movie.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesKadeem Hardison Says Jack Harlow Will Bring "Different Flair" To "White Men Can't Jump"Kadeem Hardison discussed who should play his character from the original "White Men Can't Jump" as well as his thoughts on Jack Harlow being cast in the remake.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWoody Harrelson Co-Signs Jack Harlow Starring In "White Men Can't Jump"The rapper will take over Harrelson's 1992 role in the upcoming reboot, and the actor believes this production will be better than the last.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Admits He Didn't Watch "White Men Can't Jump" Until Being Cast In The RebootHarlow attended the Met Gala last night wearing Givenchy.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJack Harlow On Kawhi Leonard: "He Told Me [To] Get My Layup Package Together Because It's Ass"Kawhi had a word of advice for his young friend before he gets to work on "White Men Can't Jump."By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesQuavo Not Cast In Jack Harlow's "White Men Can't Jump" Remake, Despite PleaQuavo didn't land a leading role in the remake of "White Men Can't Jump," with Jack Harlow.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureQuavo Hopes To Star Opposite Jack Harlow In "White Men Can't Jump" RebootQuavo and Harlow faced off on the court at last month's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsKenny Smith Has Perfect Co-Star For Jack Harlow In "White Men Can't Jump"Kenny Smith's suggestion is pretty genius.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesJack Harlow "White Men Can't Jump" Reboot Sends Twitter Into A TizzyTwitter can't stand reboots and "White Men Can't Jump" is the latest in their line of fire. By Marc Griffin
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Cast As Lead Role In "White Men Can't Jump" RebootJack Harlow earned the role off the strength of his very first screen audition.By Alex Zidel