Kadeem Hardison, who played Junior in the original White Men Can’t Jump, says that Jack Harlow will bring a new flair to the upcoming remake of the film, but is worried about Ron Shelton not being attached. Shelton wrote and directed the 1992 movie.

Speaking with TMZ in NYC, Hardison also said that if his character is brought back, he should be played by RJ Cyler, or as he calls him, “lightning with the blam blams” from Netflix’s The Harder They Fall.

Harlow was cast as Billy Hoyle in the film, who was originally played by Woody Harrelson. Other members of the cast include Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera ‘Tee’ Kissen, Myles Bullock, and Vince Staples.

This time around, the script is being handled by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall, while direction will be helmed by Calmatic.

White Men Can’t Jump will be the feature film debut for Jack Harlow, who released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, earlier this year. The project was elevated by the chart-topping single, “First Class.”

The remake of White Men Can’t Jump has yet to receive an official release date.

