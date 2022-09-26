Kadeem Hardison
Movies
Kadeem Hardison Says Jack Harlow Will Bring "Different Flair" To "White Men Can't Jump"
Kadeem Hardison discussed who should play his character from the original "White Men Can't Jump" as well as his thoughts on Jack Harlow being cast in the remake.
By
Cole Blake
Sep 26, 2022
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE