2022 Met Gala
- TVLizzo Wants To "Get In The Middle Of" Kourtney K & Travis Barker After Sitting Next To Them At The Met GalaLizzo also dished about her flirtatious and salacious DMs with Bad Gal RiRi while talking to Andy Cohen.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsSZA Was So "Overwhelmed" At The Met Gala That She "Snuck Out The Back"While speaking about mental health awareness, the singer revealed that she walked 3 blocks "with no shoes on" to wait for her yellow cab.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMichael B. Jordan Shares "Fav" Met Gala Picture Of "Babygirl" GF Lori HarveyShe attended the fashion event solo, but Jordan took to social media to marvel over the woman he loves.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Admits He Didn't Watch "White Men Can't Jump" Until Being Cast In The RebootHarlow attended the Met Gala last night wearing Givenchy.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCardi B Shuts Down Billie Eilish Met Gala Drama Rumours: "Billie Is My F*cking Baby"Cardi B hosted Playboy's afterparty at The Standard.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Look Almost Didn't Happen, Socialite Lost 16lbs To Fit DressKim Kardashian is all about fashion over function.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Met Gala Afterparty Plans Involved Pizza & DonutsKardashian revealed that she lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Give Advice To Parents Of Transgender ChildrenWade and wife Gabrielle Union chatted with reporters on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet about loving their kids for who they are.By Erika Marie
- MusicSZA Offers Album Update: "It'll Be A 'SZA Summer'"We just *may* get the TDE songbird's new album this year—but she's teased us before.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture2022 Met Gala Round-Up: Lizzo, SZA, Kid Cudi, Nicki Minaj, Future, Cardi B, Gunna, Chlöe, Normani & MoreThe coveted fashion and art event is underway and some of our favorites are showing out on the red carpet.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearNicki Minaj Attends The Met Gala For The First Time Since 2019Nicki's look was designed by Italian creative Riccardo Tisci.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCardi B's 2022 Met Gala Look Designed By Versace, Rapper Will Host Playboy Afterparty: ReportCardi B has been known to slay the Met Gala red carpet.By Hayley Hynes