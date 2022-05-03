Jack Harlow has shared the tracklist for his second studio album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. The star-studded list features appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, Pharrell, and Justin Timberlake, as well as a song titled after Dua Lipa.

Harlow revealed the 15 songs in a tweet posted on Tuesday. Included are his previously released singles “Nail Tech” and “First Class."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

As for the eye-catching "Dua Lip" track, Harlow shared a snippet of the hook on social media last week.

“Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature,” he raps on the song.

Come Home The Kids Miss You will be Harlow's first full-length album since 2020's Thats What They All Say.

In addition to releasing new music, Harlow is also starring in the upcoming remake of White Men Can't Jump.

While at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night, Harlow admitted that he had never seen the original film until he was offered the role first played by Woody Harrelson.

“Can I be honest,” Harlow told Vogue on the red carpet. “I was obviously familiar with it, it’s an iconic title and I’ve seen the movie poster, but I didn’t watch it until I got offered the role. I see why it’s a classic.”

Come Home The Kids Miss You will be available this Friday, May 6, 2022.

Check out the full tracklist for Come Home The Kids Miss You, as well as a snippet from his track, "Dua Lipa," below.



