Social media users are finding it difficult to navigate their apps after platforms have been overtaken with images from this year's Met Gala. Celebrities from all walks of the industry are strutting the red carpet in the finest of 'fits as their fashion choices pay homage to the 2022 theme: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." This theme is the second part of last year's focus which was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

The Museum of Modern Art's Costume Institute head curator Andrew Bolton spoke about the inspiration behind the exhibition that goes live later this week. Bolton's primary focus is inclusivity in fashion and he told Vogue that the exhibition will “[provide] a historical context for Lexicon, in a way."



Kid Cudi - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

“The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers,” he added. “What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history. So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women.”

We've gathered just a select few images from the star-studded fashion and art event, so check them out below to see people like Lizzo, Nick Minaj, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, SZA, Janelle Monae, Future, Gunna, Questlove, Kylie Jenner, Ciara, Normani, and more.



SZA - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Lizzo - Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images



Russell Westbrook - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Megan Thee Stallion - Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images





Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Lori Harvey - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Jack Harlow - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Questlove - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Cardi B - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Gunna - Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer / Getty Images



Teyana Taylor - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Nicki Minaj - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Anderson .Paak - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Billie Eilish - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Ciara - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Kylie Jenner - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Khloé Kardashian - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Future - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Normani - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Janelle Monae - Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images



Chlöe - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

