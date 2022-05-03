Social media users are finding it difficult to navigate their apps after platforms have been overtaken with images from this year's Met Gala. Celebrities from all walks of the industry are strutting the red carpet in the finest of 'fits as their fashion choices pay homage to the 2022 theme: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." This theme is the second part of last year's focus which was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

The Museum of Modern Art's Costume Institute head curator Andrew Bolton spoke about the inspiration behind the exhibition that goes live later this week. Bolton's primary focus is inclusivity in fashion and he told Vogue that the exhibition will “[provide] a historical context for Lexicon, in a way."

Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

“The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers,” he added. “What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history. So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women.”

We've gathered just a select few images from the star-studded fashion and art event, so check them out below to see people like Lizzo, Nick Minaj, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, SZA, Janelle Monae, Future, Gunna, Questlove, Kylie Jenner, Ciara, Normani, and more.

SZA
SZA - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Lizzo
Lizzo - Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images
Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion - Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Questlove
Questlove - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Cardi B
Cardi B - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Gunna
Gunna - Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer / Getty Images
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Anderson .Paak
Anderson .Paak - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Ciara
Ciara - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Future
Future - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Normani
Normani - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae - Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images
Chloe Bailey
Chlöe - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

