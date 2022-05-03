The coveted fashion and art event is underway and some of our favorites are showing out on the red carpet.
Social media users are finding it difficult to navigate their apps after platforms have been overtaken with images from this year's Met Gala. Celebrities from all walks of the industry are strutting the red carpet in the finest of 'fits as their fashion choices pay homage to the 2022 theme: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." This theme is the second part of last year's focus which was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
The Museum of Modern Art's Costume Institute head curator Andrew Bolton spoke about the inspiration behind the exhibition that goes live later this week. Bolton's primary focus is inclusivity in fashion and he told Vogue that the exhibition will “[provide] a historical context for Lexicon, in a way."
Kid Cudi - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
“The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers,” he added. “What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history. So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women.”
We've gathered just a select few images from the star-studded fashion and art event, so check them out below to see people like Lizzo, Nick Minaj, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, SZA, Janelle Monae, Future, Gunna, Questlove, Kylie Jenner, Ciara, Normani, and more.
SZA - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Lizzo - Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images
Russell Westbrook - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion - Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Lori Harvey - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Jack Harlow - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Questlove - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Cardi B - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Gunna - Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer / Getty Images
Teyana Taylor - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Nicki Minaj - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Anderson .Paak - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Billie Eilish - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Ciara - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Kylie Jenner - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Khloé Kardashian - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Future - Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images
Normani - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
Janelle Monae - Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images
Chlöe - Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images
