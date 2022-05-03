With so many large personalities in one room, there's bound to be at least a little bit of drama at the Met Gala. Gossip floating around online seemed to suggest that this year's issues took place between Cardi B and Billie Eilish, although both performers are shutting down those claims.

As you may have heard, the mother of two followed up her luxurious walk down the red carpet in Versace by hosting the Playboy afterparty at The Standard, where cameras caught her making sure that all of her guests were having a good night.

In a clip that was uploaded to @theneighborhoodtalk, Cardi can be heard speaking over the microphone as dozens of cameras shine their lights up at her. "Tonight we're gonna have fun, make sure everybody's got a drink, make sure everybody has another little," she said, trailing off while running a finger under her nose, seemingly hinting at doing a line, which caused some of the crowd to erupt.

Another video shows Cardi in the center of the crowd while Eilish looks in from the outside. Some speculated that she was dissing Cardi and calling her "weird" while talking to the person beside her, but apparently, she was actually bothered by the people "shoving their phones" at the rapper.

Earlier this afternoon the Invasion of Privacy artist dropped off a screen recording of her recent DMs with the young star, shutting down rumours of any bad blood between them. "I hate the internet cause one, how do y'all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?" she wrote.





"Two, 'Ocean Eyes' is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f*cking baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama-free. Why do y'all wanna turn everything into a mess?"

In her first voice note to Cardi, Eilish said, "Oh my God, I was so worried you were gonna see that – I was f*cking calling the people around you weird because everyone was coming up to you and shoving their phones into your ass! I was like, 'Just look at her, with your eyes!'"

"The internet's tryna divide us," the 29-year-old joked. "They don't understand that you're my baby."

