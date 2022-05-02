Jack Harlow's confidence is sky-high. We're just days away from the arrival of the 24-year-old's Come Home the Kids Miss You album, which he's been relentlessly teasing on social media.

Fans have already been fed two successful singles – "Nail Tech" (which earned him incredibly coveted flowers from Kanye West) and "First Class" (beloved for its clever sampling of Fergie and Ludacris' "Glamorous") – and over the weekend, he previewed yet another title.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Album this Friday," he captioned a 13-second clip that finds him kicking back on what looks like a tour bus as he raps "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature / I check the web, they out here chewin' me up / F*ck it," for the camera before the beat drops.

It remains unclear what the track is called, but it's obvious that he's shooting his shot with the English singer, who split from Anwar Hadid not too long ago.





Over on Twitter Harlow continued to generate hype for Come Home the Kids Miss You, writing, "Strictly legends on my album," earlier today before asking fans to guess who might be appearing alongside him on the project.

On his last album, 2020's That's What They All Say, the Kentucky-born lyricist collaborated with DaBaby, Tory Lanez, Lil Wayne, Static Major, Bryson Tiller, EST Gee, Adam Levine, Chris Brown, Big Sean, and Lil Baby, which will be hard to top but fans have expressed who they're hoping to see.

Doja Cat, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, J. Cole, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne are among the names that appeared, but who do you think Jack Harlow has new music with for us this Friday? Let us know below.