Over the last 24 hours, Kanye West has dropped his hatred for Pete Davidson and has substituted it with Donda 2 promotion. The artist is set to release the album on February 22nd, and while many are skeptical that it will actually come out, others are very optimistic that we are going to get a classic from the artist, especially given the recent hurdles in his personal life.

Today, Kanye just so happened to be listening to all of the new releases, including the one from Jack Harlow called "Nail Tech." This is Harlow's latest single, and as you can see in the post below, Kanye was feeling it. In fact, Kanye took to IG, claiming that Harlow is one of the best rappers in the entire game right now.





"This n***a can raaaaaaap bro." Kanye wrote. "And I’m saying n***a as a compliment. Top 5 out right now." Kanye's declaration here is definitely a hot take in the eyes of many, although there is no doubt that Harlow has cemented himself as one of the biggest names in the game. If you're Harlow, you can't help but feel just a tad bit of pride over this huge co-sign.

As for Harlow's new track, you can check out the new song and music video, down below. Let us know what you think, in the comments section. Is Kanye, right?