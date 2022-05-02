We're just days away from the release of Jack Harlow's forthcoming sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. Whether or not you are anticipating the album's release, it's hard to deny that Harlow's had one helluva rollout so far. He's collaborated alongside Kanye for Donda 2, went to Turk's & Caicos with Drake (presumably recording the infamous leaked collab shortly after), and now, he's enlisted one of a 90s icon for the official trailer for the forthcoming project.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Danielle Fishel, the actress who played the iconic Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World in the 90s, came through to assist Harlow in the latest promo for the album. The brief trailer includes a snippet of new music as the camera strolls down a residential street before stopping at a mini-van where a distraught Fishel is seated in the driver's seat with two children playing in the backseat.

What might be surprising to some is that Fishel was a fan of Harlow before the two linked up for the trailer. In 2018, Harlow joined Fishel and Jensen Karp on the Get Up On This podcast. After the podcast dropped, Harlow revealed that he did, indeed, sit down with Topanga and that she was a fan of his tunes.

Harlow's new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You is due out this Friday, May 6th. Are you checking it out when it drops? Let us know in the comment section.