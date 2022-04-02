Ahead of the arrival of his highly anticipated Come Home the Kids Miss You album, Jack Harlow has been "locked in the studio," deciding which single to unleash on his dedicated fans next.

Back in February, the Kentucky-born lyricist made his return with "Nail Tech," which earned him immense praise from all over the globe – most notably from Kanye West, who sung the young rapper's praises in one of his many Instagram posts.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

After the success of his last arrival, Harlow is set to deliver another single next Friday, April 8th. Earlier this week, he teased some content from the studio on social media, which saw him working on a beat that samples one of Fergie's biggest hits, "Glamorous."

"Locked in the studio finishing up this album for [you]," Harlow tweeted on March 31st. "How bout this one next?" After the internet went wild over the footage, the "HEY BIGHEAD" hitmaker confirmed that the track – titled "First Class" will arrive next weekend.

Fans were quick to express their excitement over the news. "Literally the highlight of my day," one Twitter user wrote, tagging their roommate. "Be ready for this to be on replay in the house."

In other Jack Harlow news, the 24-year-old is set to star in the upcoming White Men Can't Jump reboot, in which he'll play the role that Woody Harrelson previously brought to life. The recording artist's good pal Quavo has aspirations of starring opposite of him – read more about that here, and look out for the Louisana-born star's Come Home the Kids Miss You record, set to hit DSPs on May 6th.