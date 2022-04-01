Jack Harlow has become a huge superstar over the last year thanks to some very solid singles that have been reaching the top of the charts. Harlow is quickly becoming a trusted hitmaker in hip-hop, and if he were to continue on this trajectory, then he will reach a territory that very few have ever been able to occupy.

With that being said, fans are always eager to hear some brand new tracks, and Harlow is always looking to please. While he didn't drop anything for new music Friday, he did make sure to come through with a snippet for our listening pleasure, and it can be heard down below.

As you will see, the clip is only 13 seconds long and it features Harlow dancing around his studio to a song that samples Fergie's hit track "Glamorous." Harlow's flow on the track is pretty catchy, and by the looks of things, this could be yet another chart-topper if he releases it at the right time.





At this point, there is no indication as to when this song will come out, however, perhaps fans can expect it on Jack's upcoming album, which is set to drop on May 6th. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.

