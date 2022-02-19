Amid all the ranting and raving we've heard from Kanye West in recent weeks, the Rap icon has dropped off a few compliments, as well. He may be pleading with Kim Kardashian to bring their family back together while eliciting harsh reactions from the public, but Ye has also managed to make Jack Harlow's day by sharing a screenshot of the Kentucky rapper's new music video for his latest single, "Nail Tech."

"This n*gga can raaaaaaap bro." Kanye wrote. "And I’m saying n***a as a compliment. Top 5 out right now."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Nail Tech" was released on Friday (February 18) and has been receiving praise from Hip Hop fans far and wide, and after learning of West's approval, Harlow expressed his shock on Twitter.

"This right here…is one of the greatest moments of my entire life," Harlow tweeted. "Glad y’all all get front row seats to it…suddenly all the hate means nothing…imagine your hero saying this about you…I could cry."

The rapper's new single ushers in a new season for Jack Harlow and a stamp of approval from Ye is apparently what he needed. What do you think of "Nail Tech"?