Earlier this month, we reported that Kim Kardashian had her sights set on having her single status restored ASAP, but according to TMZ, her estranged husband Kanye West is making moves to block that from happening.

New legal docs filed by the jeen-yuhs star reveal that Ye's lawyer "seems to be worried Kim might remarry and move some of their assets to her separate accounts." Reports say that the father of four will agree to the socialite being declared single once "safeguards are in place" so that their assets remain as marital property.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

There are three conditions that West has, all of which Kardashian has allegedly rejected. Firstly, the 44-year-old wants confirmation that "If either of them dies, any money that might be owing to either gets reimbursed."

"[Secondly], Kanye wants to block Kim from transferring assets out of any trust they created," and lastly, The Life of Pablo hitmaker wants his ex to "waive their marital privilege pending a final custody decision," ensuring that any communication between them can be a part of the court record.





If the KUWTK star remarries, Ye also wants to make sure that she would "waive any spousal privilege between her and her new husband," meaning that any conversations between her and a future husband would be fair game in court as well.

It's previously been noted that Kimye signed a prenup keeping all of their property separate, which has some raising eyebrows as to why the recording artist's lawyer is suddenly worried.

Despite her former partner's efforts, TMZ says that "it's almost certain the judge will restore Kim's single status next month." Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Kim and Kanye's divorce proceedings.

