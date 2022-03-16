Kentucky-born rapper Jack Harlow has officially announced his forthcoming studio album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. The new body of work was formally announced through Jack's new cover story with Rolling Stone.

Revealing that his new studio album will be released on May 6, Jack shared that his latest song "Nail Tech" is the lead single and will be included on the tracklist. However, he admits that it is his least favorite song on the album.

"But I know the effect it’s gonna have on people," he said about the anthem. "I’m spitting, and there’s energy behind the beat. I have different tastes. I can’t believe people love to listen to ‘Tyler Herro’ on repeat and ‘What’s Poppin’ on repeat."

Stating his mission for the next decade, Jack says he's locked in on letting people know how much rap means to him, hoping to become the face of his generation.

"I want to be the face of my sh*t, like the face of my generation, for these next 10 years," said Jack. "We need more people in my generation that are trying to be the best, and you can’t do that with just ear candy, vibe records. You got to come out swinging sometimes... My new sh*t is much more serious. Right now, my message is letting muhf*ckers know I love hip-hop, and I’m one of the best in my generation. You can’t do that with nonchalant, like, ‘Ay, I got the bitches,’ in clever ways over and over again. I got to dig deeper this time."

Adding a statement on Instagram, the 24-year-old said, "B*TCH WE DID IT!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHH."

