White Men Can't Jump, but Quavo sure can. Recently, TMZ Sports caught up with the Migos rapper at LAX after it was announced that Harlow had been cast in the lead role of the 1992 reboot in his first-ever screen audition, and while congratulating his good friend, Huncho made it abundantly clear that he would love a chance to audition.

"I think they need to call me, so me and Jack Harlow can do it," the "Walk It Talk It" hitmaker said to the cameras at the time. "I need to play Wesley Snipes' role," he clarified.

If you're not familiar, the original film stars Woody Harrelson as Billy Hoyle – a white man with some impressive basketball skills who finds himself putting aside his on-court rivalry with Sidney Deane (played by Snipes) to "team up together and hustle other guys," to put it mildly.

White Men Can't Jump achieved massive success in its day and remains a favourite for many decades later, so Harlow undoubtedly has big shoes to fill, but Quavo is confident in his friend's talent. "Jack Harlow's amazing. He can do everything," the 30-year-old said.

Of course, Q has some noteworthy skills of his own that would qualify him for an audition. He's previously shown off his acting chops in projects like Narcos: Mexico, Black-ish, and Atlanta, and he's become a key player in the NBA's annual All-Star Celebrity Game, even taking home the MVP title back in 2018 after dropping 19 points.

Would you like to see Quavo Huncho cast alongside Jack Harlow in the upcoming White Men Can't Jump reboot? Leave a comment below and let us know, and if not, tell us who you think should be cast as Sidney Deane.

