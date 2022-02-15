It's only a matter of days until we receive Jack Harlow's latest single, and ahead of New Music Friday, the 23-year-old has dropped off the cover art for "Nail Tech," only further building the buzz around his long-awaited release.

The Louisville native first shared the exciting news via a comedic trailer uploaded to his social media pages on February 10th. In it, he can be seen laying on a couch in his therapist's office, where he ponders if it really is possible to be in love with two people at once.





Following some deep, insightful discussion with his doctor, the "INDUSTRY BABY" rapper comes to the conclusion that what he really needs in order to achieve his desired feeling is to drop new music, which he announced would be arriving on Friday, February 18th.

In the days since, the Kentucky-born recording artist has been dropping off selfies to his Instagram feed, teasing what's to come. "Get ready," he wrote over the weekend. "The whole world is about to feel me.





In-between promoting "Nail Tech," Harlow took some time to let his 4.6 million followers know that he was "Boutta walk into the Super Bowl."

Check out what Twitter's been saying about the newly revealed cover art for Jack Harlow's forthcoming single below, and let us know what your opinion is in the comment section.



