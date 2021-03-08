Our brand new Staff Picks playlist features new music from Drake, Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, Only The Family, Denzel Curry, YNW Melly, Young Dolph & Key Glock, Baby Keem, and more.
It was a very good week for new music. Without much advance, Drake took over the week with the release of Scary Hours 2, his brand new three-pack containing his single "What's Next", "Wants and Needs" with Lil Baby, and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" with Rick Ross. The EP is expected to make a huge splash on the Billboard Hot 100 next week, with "What's Next" looking poised to dethrone Olivia Rodrigo's debut single "driver's license" after an impressive eight weeks at the top of the charts.
Of course, Drake wasn't the only artist that released some new music. There were a number of other stars that shared his release date, including Lil Baby with his new single "Real as it Gets" with EST Gee, Lil Durk's Only The Family compilation album, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats' remix tape, and more. The Boogie soundtrack was also officially released, including some new songs from Pop Smoke.
Needless to say, there was a lot of new music for the staff to dive into this week. As the year finally heats up, we put together the latest update of the staff-curated playlist, which features twenty-two of our favorite releases from the last few weeks.
Check out what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite. Subscribe to our page on SoundCloud here for more playlists, as well as TIDAL here.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Lil Baby - Real As It Gets (feat. EST Gee)
Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)
Drake - What’s Next
YNW Melly - Thugged Out (feat. Kodak Black)
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Baby Keem - no sense
Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)
Drake - What's Next
Pop Smoke - Fashion (feat. Polo G)
Tyler, The Creator - Tell Me How (Coca-Cola Commercial)
Mike Rapp (Sales)
Drake - What's Next
Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - DIET_1.5 (feat. Benny The Butcher)
Joshua Robinson (Editorial)
Drake - Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)
Baby Keem - no sense
Jacquees - Freaky As Me (feat. Mulatto)
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Drake - What's Next
Tyler, The Creator - Tell Me How (Coca-Cola Commercial)
Baby Keem - no sense
YNW Melly - Thugged Out (feat. Kodak Black)
Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Drake - What's Next
Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Funk Flex, Jadakiss, & Murda Beatz - Damn Shame
Madusa S. (Editorial)
Baby Keem - no sense
Young Dolph & Key Glock - Aspen
Lil Baby - Real As It Gets (feat. EST Gee)
Drake - What’s Next
Drake - Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)
Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - DIET_1.5 (feat. Benny The Butcher)
Mello Music Group, Namir Blade, Solemn Brigham, Stalley, Joell Ortiz - Black Rock
Page Kennedy - Setup (feat. Xzibit)
Funk Flex, Jadakiss, & Murda Beatz - Damn Shame
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)
Pop Smoke - Fashion (feat. Polo G)
Drake - What’s Next
Drake - Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)
Aron A (Editorial)
Ayzha Nyree - Noya
Only The Family, Memo600, & Lil Uzi Vert - Let It Blow
Pop Smoke & M24 - No Cap (Remix)
Yaya Bey - fxck it then
Yaw Tog - Sore (Remix) (feat. Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur)
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Lil Durk, King Von, Booka600 - JUMP (feat. Memo600)
Only The Family, Doodie Lo, King Von - Me and Doodie Lo
Drake - Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)
Lil Baby - Real As It Gets (feat. EST Gee)