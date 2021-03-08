It was a very good week for new music. Without much advance, Drake took over the week with the release of Scary Hours 2, his brand new three-pack containing his single "What's Next", "Wants and Needs" with Lil Baby, and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" with Rick Ross. The EP is expected to make a huge splash on the Billboard Hot 100 next week, with "What's Next" looking poised to dethrone Olivia Rodrigo's debut single "driver's license" after an impressive eight weeks at the top of the charts.

Of course, Drake wasn't the only artist that released some new music. There were a number of other stars that shared his release date, including Lil Baby with his new single "Real as it Gets" with EST Gee, Lil Durk's Only The Family compilation album, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats' remix tape, and more. The Boogie soundtrack was also officially released, including some new songs from Pop Smoke.

Needless to say, there was a lot of new music for the staff to dive into this week. As the year finally heats up, we put together the latest update of the staff-curated playlist, which features twenty-two of our favorite releases from the last few weeks.

Check out what each HNHH staff member picked for the playlist this week and let us know whose selections are your favorite.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Lil Baby - Real As It Gets (feat. EST Gee)

Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)

Drake - What’s Next

YNW Melly - Thugged Out (feat. Kodak Black)

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Baby Keem - no sense

Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)

Drake - What's Next

Pop Smoke - Fashion (feat. Polo G)

Tyler, The Creator - Tell Me How (Coca-Cola Commercial)

Mike Rapp (Sales)

Drake - What's Next

Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - DIET_1.5 (feat. Benny The Butcher)

Joshua Robinson (Editorial)

Drake - Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)

Baby Keem - no sense

Jacquees - Freaky As Me (feat. Mulatto)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Drake - What's Next

Tyler, The Creator - Tell Me How (Coca-Cola Commercial)

Baby Keem - no sense

YNW Melly - Thugged Out (feat. Kodak Black)

Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Drake - What's Next

Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Funk Flex, Jadakiss, & Murda Beatz - Damn Shame

Madusa S. (Editorial)

Baby Keem - no sense

Young Dolph & Key Glock - Aspen

Lil Baby - Real As It Gets (feat. EST Gee)

Drake - What’s Next

Drake - Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)

Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - DIET_1.5 (feat. Benny The Butcher)

Mello Music Group, Namir Blade, Solemn Brigham, Stalley, Joell Ortiz - Black Rock

Page Kennedy - Setup (feat. Xzibit)

Funk Flex, Jadakiss, & Murda Beatz - Damn Shame

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Drake - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (feat. Rick Ross)

Pop Smoke - Fashion (feat. Polo G)

Drake - What’s Next

Drake - Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)

Aron A (Editorial)

Ayzha Nyree - Noya

Only The Family, Memo600, & Lil Uzi Vert - Let It Blow

Pop Smoke & M24 - No Cap (Remix)

Yaya Bey - fxck it then

Yaw Tog - Sore (Remix) (feat. Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil Durk, King Von, Booka600 - JUMP (feat. Memo600)

Only The Family, Doodie Lo, King Von - Me and Doodie Lo

Drake - Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)

Lil Baby - Real As It Gets (feat. EST Gee)