Lil Durk & Only The Family Release "Loyal Bros" Ft. King Von, Lil Uzi Vert, Tee Grizzley, & More

Erika Marie
March 05, 2021 00:11
Only The Family & Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros
Nearly two dozen artists unite for this Only The Family project. Check it out.


Artists from Chicago have been carving out space in the Atlanta-heavy Rap arena and Lil Durk is hoping to be the next moving-and-shaking mogul. Despite the personal and legal setbacks that heâs been facing, Durk manages to keep pushing forward with not only his career but with the futures of his Only The Family team. On Friday (March 5), Durkio and OTF returned with their compilationOnly The Family & Lil Durk PresentsLoyal Bros, and this time theyâre not only boasting about the street life, but their camaraderie, as well.

Itâs important for OTF to show their dedication to one another, especially as they continue to grieve the loss of King Von while simultaneously celebrating his life. On Loyal Bros, youâll find looks from Durk, Von, Booka600, Memo600, Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Wuk, Tee Grizzley, Doodie Lo, Big30, Timo, C3, THF Zoo, Slimelife Shawty, Jusblow600, Boss Top, Lil Mexico, Foogiano, Ikey, Hypno Carlito, Boonie Mo, and Boona.

Stream Loyal Bros and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Jump (ft. Lil Durk, King Von, Booka600, & Memo600)
2. Sip Again (ft. Lil Durk, Doodie Lo, & THF Zoo)
3. Let It Blow (ft. Memo600 & Lil Uzi Vert)
4. Hellcats & Trackhawks (ft. Lil Durk)
5. Turkey Season (ft. Lil Durk & Chief Wuk)
6. Chess (ft. Tee Grizzley)
7. Took Down (ft. Doodie Lo & Big30)
8. Out The Roof (ft. Lil Durk, King Von, Booka600)
9. Me & Doodie Lo (ft. King Von & Doodie Lo)
10. Game Face (ft. Booka600 & Tee Grizzley)
11. I Ainât Lying (ft. Chief Wuk & EST Gee)
12. Pull Up (ft. Doodie Lo, Timo, & C3)
13. Do It For Von (ft. THF Zoo, Memo600, & Booka600)
14. Dying 2 Hit âEm (ft. Lil Durk & Slimelife Shawty)
15. Toxic (ft. Jusblow600)
16. Glaciers (ft. Booka600 & Boss Top)
17. Kennedy (ft. Lil Mexico)
18. Streets Raised Me (ft. Doodie Lo & Booka600)
19. Rules (ft. Timo)
20. Pistol Totin' (ft. Memo600 & Foogiano)
21. Young Rich N*ggas (ft. Ikey & Hypno Carlito)
22. Get Backers (ft. THF Zoo, Boonie Moe, & Boona)
23. Apart (ft. Booka600)

