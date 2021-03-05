Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats Return With Remix Album "Unlocked 1.5"

They’ve put a new spin on their critically-acclaimed project and it’s an upgrade that fans have already been enjoying. In February 2020, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats shared their collaborative project Unlocked, and immediately, the visual concept partnered with an immaculate production was praised near and far. The collaboration between the Florida emcee and accomplished producer is a pairing the Hip Hop needs, and they’ve returned for a remix album where you’ll find the original tracklist has been chopped and screwed.

Deluxe albums are all the rage and often, we find artists adding a few new unreleased tracks to the updated album, but we don't regularly find artists fully and completely remixing their entire records. Both Unlocked and Unlocked 1.5 are deserving of praise, and features on this new version include production credits from Charlie Heat, Jay Versace, GODMODE 950, The Alchemist, and Georgia Anne Muldrow. You'll also find additional vocals from Kenny Mason, Joey Bada$$, Arlo Parks, and Benny The Butcher.

Stream Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats’s Unlocked 1.5 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. So.Incredible.pkg [Robert Glasper Version ft. Smino]

2. Track07 [Georgia Anne Muldrow Version ft. Arlo Parks]

3. 'Cosmic'.4a [The Alchemist Version ft. Joey Bada$$]

4. Take_it_Back_v2 - Charlie Heat Version

5. Pyro [Sango Leak ft. Kenny Mason]

6. Lay_Up.m4a - Jay Versace Version

7. DIET_1.5 [ft. Benny The Butcher]

8. Take_it_Back_v2 - GODMODE 950 Version