Denzel Curry is a beloved artist who can never seem to do wrong. His last few albums have been consistently phenomenal and fans have taken notice of his growth over the years. Curry is an artist who has no problems with being himself, and if he wants to go in a specific artistic direction, he's going to go there without a second thought. His last release was a collaboration with producer Kenny Beats, and about a year later, they are back for some more.

In fact, the two dropped a hilarious teaser for what is now being called Unlocked 1.5. The teaser features Kenny and Denzel sitting in the studio, where they allow Robert Glasper, Alchemist, and Georgia Anne Muldrow to hear the album early. They all seem pretty lukewarm about the project, which sends Curry into a maniacal supervillain-esque monologue, in which he reveals the true intentions of this project.

For now, it appears as though this is a remix project that will contain songs from the first version of Unlocked. However, this time around, the production will be completely revamped, all while a plethora of artists are featured. In fact, fans can expect to hear the likes of Benny The Butcher, Smino, Joey Bada$$, Sango, and a whole host of others.

If you're excited about this new body of work, you won't have to wait long as it will officially be dropping at midnight EST. Let us know which feature you're most excited about, in the comments below.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images