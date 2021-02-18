unlocked 1.5
- NewsDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Link With Benny The Butcher For "Diet 1.5"Benny The Butcher joins forces with Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats on "Diet 1.5," the only "Unlocked" remix to feature the original instrumental. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Give Remix To "Cosmic.m4a" With Joey Bada$$ & The AlchemistThe track is featured Curry & Kenny's "Unlocked 1.5," set to arrive next week.By Erika Marie
- MusicDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Hilariously Tease "Unlocked 1.5"Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats are returning with a brand new remix album with a ton of great features.By Alexander Cole