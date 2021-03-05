"Boogie" Soundtrack Features Pop Smoke, Polo G, & More

The soundtrack to Eddie Huang's Boogie has officially arrived, having already garnered attention through Pop Smoke's involvement in the film. For those who don't know, the late rapper actually made his acting debut in the new flick, which officially dropped off today. As such, Pop Smoke's presence on the soundtrack was inevitable; fans will be pleased to know that the Brooklyn drill innovator is involved with four out of fourteen songs, though one is his breakout hit "Welcome To The Party."

In addition to Pop, the Boogie soundtrack also features appearances from Polo G, Sheff G, 10k Mula, Nycani, Jacquees, Triad God, and more. There's a clear vibe on this one, an interesting blend of Brooklyn drill and Asian hip-hop, which certainly makes the soundtrack a unique listening experience when played from start to finish. Songs like the hard-hitting "Plug Speak Taiwanese" by Bad Boy Raco G and the atmospheric and emotional "So Pay La" by Triad God will certainly be uncharted territory to many, while the stylings of Sheff G and 10K Mula imbue the tape with a distinctly familiar feel.

Given the disparate sounds and arranged throughout, the Boogie soundtrack successfully captures that cinematic quality, taking listeners on a journey should they be willing to embark. Plus, it's always welcome to hear some new Pop Smoke. Check it out now.