Drake's newest track, "What's Next," off of his three-song project, Scary Hours 2, is expected to debut at the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, according to Chart Data. With 6.856 million global streams on Spotify, it is set to be the biggest debut of the year.

Following the release of his new EP, Drake gave fans an update on his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, which fans are eagerly awaiting.

"Certified Lover Boy is being cheffed," the rapper said on OVO Sound Radio. "I don't have an exact date, but it's in the pot. It's coming soon."



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Drake has been teasing the album's release throughout the year. Back in January, he confirmed it would be dropping at some point in 2021.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he said at the time on Instagram. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Elsewhere on Scary Hours 2, fans theorized that Drake hinted at an affair with Kim Kardashian. "Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus / But soon as I started confessin' my sins, he wouldn't believe us," he raps on "Wants and Needs."

