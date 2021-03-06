Drake delivered for his fans on Friday as he gave them a teaser to his new album Certified Lover Boy. This effort was a 3-track EP called Scary Hours 2 and so far, fans are agreeing that the best track here is "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" which features the likes of Rick Ross. The two artists trade bars and deliver their signature chemistry, which has gotten many supporters excited for what's supposed to come with Drake's next full-length project.

NBA players were especially taken aback by the effort, including Kyle Kuzma who immediately took to Twitter to give his take on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle." In true NBA player fashion, Kuzma compared Drake and Ross to two legends of the basketball world. Of course, we are talking about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Jordan and Pippen are the most legendary duo in the history of the NBA, so it makes sense why Kuzma would want to jump to this conclusion. Of course, LeBron James had something to say about this, however, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar noted that he believes Ross and Drake are more like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

It's hard to disagree with either of these players and as CLB draws closer, we're sure the comparisons will keep on coming.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images