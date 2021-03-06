Kanye West and Kim Kardashian officially called it quits on their relationship a few weeks ago after rumors swirled for months that the couple was heading towards Splitsville. Previously one of the most recognizable couples in Hollywood, their union was not without its own share of scandals, one of the most memorable being Kanye's claim that Drake had slept with Kim. While Drake never confirmed or denied this was true, his silence alone was enough to convince the masses. In his new track "Wants and Needs" from his Scary Hours 2 EP, the 34-year-old Toronto native seemingly threw shade at Kanye and his upcoming divorce.



John Phillips/Getty Images

In a line that seems to be referencing Kanye, he states, "Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus / But soon as I started confessin' my sins, he wouldn't believe us." As you might remember, Ye and Drizzy have been butting heads since 2018, and it appears the self-proclaimed 6 God has taken the beef a step further in the new cryptic bars.

While he doesn't name-drop Kim K in the song, fans instantly speculated the line was in reference to his rumored 'affair' with the reality TV star across social media. One fan joked that following their divorce announcement, "Drake probably texting Kim kardashian right now like “hey u ok?”

This bar comes after fans speculated he referenced his relationship with Kardashian in the past, namely on his 2018 track "In My Feelings" where he repeatedly asks "Kiki, do you love me?" referring to the reality mogul as her Kiki nickname.

Kanye fired back with an Instagram video at the time. He said to Drake: "The fact that there's people making rumors or thinking you f**ked my wife and you're not saying nothing and you're carrying it like that, that don't sit well with my spirit."



Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

He's yet to speak out this time around.

[via]