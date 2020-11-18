It was a busy week for high-profile hip-hop album releases. Finally, we received the collaborative effort that Future and Lil Uzi Vert have seemingly been teasing for all of quarantine. 2 Chainz also came through with a lauded effort, dropping So Help Me God! after multiple delays. In the middle of the week, Kodak Blackreleased his latest project from prison. Youngboy Never Broke Again also made a splash, marking the arrival of Until I Return, his fifth full-length project of the year.

We already got you the initial first-week sales projections but, with the arrival of Future and Lil Uzi Vert's deluxe copy, things have slightly changed.

With that in mind, we're coming at you with an update on the earlier projections.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The deluxe edition of Pluto x Baby Pluto doesn't seem to hold enough weight for the star-studded duo to make a #1 debut on the Billboard 200, with the new AC/DC record still projected to come out ahead. The legendary rock band is on pace to sell 121,000 equivalent album units, with the great majority of those coming from pure sales. Future and Lil Uzi Vert have a chance to hit the pole position right off the bat but, right now, they're only looking at 113,000 copies.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2 Chainz is next up out of the debuts, looking at a #12 start in the album's first week out. However, there are a bunch of albums that are also pushing the same numbers, so Chainz can land anywhere between the #9 and #16 spots. So Help Me God! is currently projected to sell 29,000 copies.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Youngboy Never Broke Again follows closely with a projected 28,000 equivalent album units. Since his album premiered a couple of days early on YouTube, that could be taking away from his numbers. That looks to be enough to lock down somewhere around #15 though.

Kodak Black is not currently projected to crack the Top 20 with Bill Israel, despite around 20,000 album sales in its first week out.



Via Hits Daily Double

Are you surprised by any of these numbers? Which album were you feeling the most?

[via]