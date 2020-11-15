The South certainly had something to say on Friday. We were graced with two massive projects from 2 Chainz and the collaborative effort from Future and Lil Uzi Vert. And, Goodie Mob just dropped a new project as well. It's been a solid weekend for the A.

The first-week sales for both 2 Chainz' So Help Me God and Future & Uzi's Pluto x Baby Pluto emerged shortly after their respective releases. Per HDD, it's looking like Uzi and Future will likely make a major splash on the charts with their first-week sales projections in the six-figures. However, even with a projected 110K to 120K in its first week, Future and Uzi are being challenged by AC/DC whose album Power Up is expected to move 100K-110K.

Meanwhile, 2 Chainz is looking to secure a spot in the top 5 with a projected 25K to 28K in its first week. If all goes well, Chainz's new album will hold down the number 4 spot on the chart.

Regardless of the numbers, 2 Chainz and Future & Uzi's new projects have certainly lived up to fans expectations. Uzi has already started teasing a follow-up to his and Future's new project. "Crazy thing is me and @1future about 2 drop again," he tweeted.

"The first one was strictly for the Skreeeetz,” he tweeted. “The second one is for the BIGGEST SPEAKERS YOU OWN. I’m telling you. Mark my words @1future #ThePlutos."

What's the verdict on Friday's releases? Which one is your favorite?

[Via]