2 Chainz Finally Shares Star-Studded "So Help Me God!" Ft. Kanye West, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, & More

Your eyes and ears aren't deceiving you; 2 Chainz has released So Help Me God! This album has been hit with repeated delays as fans have pestered the Atlanta rapper for updates, and after a long wait through a harrowing, pandemic-centered year, 2 Chainz has blessed fans with his anticipated project.

Although 2 Chainz gave the world a sneak peek at his tracklist yesterday, he failed to include the features. We've already received his singles "Money Maker" featuring Lil Wayne and most recently "Quarantine Thick" with Mulatto, and the other additional vocals are helmed by NBA YoungBoy, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Duval, Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Rick Ross, Kevin Gates, and Skooly.

For the cover of So Help Me God!, 2 Chainz used a childhood photo of himself and explained what that time in his life was like. "This is the 8th grade me , this was a proof pic because like many of us we couldn’t afford to order the picture package and yes I had on 2 chains, slick had on 3,I was an aspiring drug dealer and an occasional thief," he wrote.

"If I could tell that person something today I would tell them don’t give up , times is hard , but they don’t last forever." Stream So Help Me God! and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Lambo Wrist

2. Grey Area

3. Save Me ft. NBA YoungBoy

4. Money Maker ft. Lil Wayne

5. Can't Go For That ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil Duval

6. Feel a Way ft. Kanye West & Brent Faiyaz

7. Quarantine Thick ft. Mulatto

8. Ziploc ft. Kevin Gates

9. Free Lighter ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Chief Keef

10. Toni

11. Southside Hov

12. Vampire

13. YRB ft. Rick Ross & Skooly

14. Wait For You to Die

15. 55 Times