Lil Uzi Vert is a peculiar character but that's exactly why we love him so much. He's refreshingly eccentric but he's also quite impulsive. Over the years, he's hinted at retirement, despite having one album out at the time, in what appeared to be an attempt to get out of his label situation. But still, even after his buddy Nav decided to tag along, Uzi emerged victorious with the release of Eternal Atake and Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2 earlier this year.

Uzi's been back in action, more so than he's been since the release of LUV Is Rage 2. Yesterday, the long-awaited collaborative effort between him and Future, Pluto x Baby Pluto released much teasing. However, it looks like it might be one of the few albums that Uzi has in the stash. The rapper took to Twitter last night where he hinted at retirement, again, but it'll only happen after the release of a few more projects.

"I'm dropping 2 more albums then I'm out," he wrote.

The tweet has since been deleted so perhaps, he didn't actually mean it, especially since he tweeted yesterday, "BITCH IM BACK." We're glad to hear that, Uzi. He later hinted that he and Future have another project in the cut that they plan to release soon.

Will Uzi and Future go back-to-back collaborative project?