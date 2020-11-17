Future & Lil Uzi Vert Drop "Pluto x Baby Pluto" Deluxe With 6 New Songs

Lil Uzi Vert set the tone for deluxe albums this year, following Eternal Atake with Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2 a week after its initial release. So, it should come as no surprise that Lil Uzi Vert and Future came through with six additional tracks for the deluxe edition of Pluto x Baby Pluto.

No official announcement was made prior to its announcement, except Uzi did hint at the possibility of him and Future dropping again over the weekend. Last night, DJ Akademiks revealed that a deluxe edition would be arriving in 48 hours. Apparently, we didn't have to wait that long.

The deluxe edition of the project will surely help the pair secure the number one spot on this week's Billboard 200. Pluto X Baby Pluto's sales projections are aimed between 110K to 120K while AC/DC's new project is expected to move 100K to 110K in its first week.

Check out the project and tracklist below.