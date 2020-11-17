mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future & Lil Uzi Vert Drop "Pluto x Baby Pluto" Deluxe With 6 New Songs

Aron A.
November 17, 2020 12:24
Pluto x Baby Pluto
Future & Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert and Future waste no time delivering the deluxe edition of their new collaborative project, "Pluto x Baby Pluto."


Lil Uzi Vert set the tone for deluxe albums this year, following Eternal Atake with Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2 a week after its initial release. So, it should come as no surprise that Lil Uzi Vert and Future came through with six additional tracks for the deluxe edition of Pluto x Baby Pluto.

No official announcement was made prior to its announcement, except Uzi did hint at the possibility of him and Future dropping again over the weekend. Last night, DJ Akademiks revealed that a deluxe edition would be arriving in 48 hours. Apparently, we didn't have to wait that long.

The deluxe edition of the project will surely help the pair secure the number one spot on this week's Billboard 200. Pluto X Baby Pluto's sales projections are aimed between 110K to 120K while AC/DC's new project is expected to move 100K to 110K in its first week. 

Check out the project and tracklist below.

  1. Tic Tac
  2. My Legacy
  3. Heart In Pieces
  4. Because Of You
  5. Bust A Move
  6. Baby Sasuke
  7. Stripes Like Burberry
  8. Marni On Me 
  9. Sleeping On The Floor
  10. Real Baby Pluto
  11. Drankin N Smokin
  12. Million Dollar Play
  13. Plastic
  14. That's It
  15. Bought A Bad Bitch
  16. Rockstar Chainz
  17. Lullaby
  18. She Never Been To Pluto
  19. Off Dat
  20. I Don't Wanna Break Up
  21. Bankroll
  22. Moment Of Clarity
  23. Patek
  24. Over Your Head
